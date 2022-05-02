Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

