Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

WST has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $315.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $308.36 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 297.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

