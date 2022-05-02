Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bread Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

BFH stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bread Financial has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

