Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.