Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

CHD stock opened at $97.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

