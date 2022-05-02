Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By William Blair

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NYSE DFS opened at $112.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 110,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 226,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

