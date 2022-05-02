Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $111.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after acquiring an additional 810,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

