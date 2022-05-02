Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

