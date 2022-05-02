Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kirby Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kirby in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

KEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,289 shares of company stock worth $2,739,738. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $21,188,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $6,554,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

