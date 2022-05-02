Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

NYSE LVS opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

