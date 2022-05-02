Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for MKS Instruments, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKSI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $72,222,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

