Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PROG Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $26.47 on Monday. PROG has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

