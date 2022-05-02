Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

