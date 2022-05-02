Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

