Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.