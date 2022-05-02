Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

