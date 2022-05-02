Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Reduced by Analyst

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $58.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.