Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Shares of ARE opened at C$14.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$22.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.33%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.