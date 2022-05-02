Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Lowered by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$911.22 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.05.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.33%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

