Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Decreased by Analyst

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a report released on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE ATUS opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.