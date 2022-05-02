Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reduced by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $9.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2023 earnings at $72.33 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,823.30.

AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,056.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,226.21. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,432.50 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.