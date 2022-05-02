Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Reduced by Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLX. Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 240.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.16. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.