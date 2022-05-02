Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

NYSE:BC opened at $75.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

