Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Increased by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

