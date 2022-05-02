Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.04 on Monday. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,132,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.