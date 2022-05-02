Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $106.48 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $104.75 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

