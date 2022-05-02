Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $161.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average is $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 265.8% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.