Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLNG. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

GLNG stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.