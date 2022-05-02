Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

