Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 46.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mattel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

