Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.