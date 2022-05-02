Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lowered by Analyst

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

OPCH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

OPCH stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

