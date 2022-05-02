Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Increased by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

