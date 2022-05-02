Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lifted by Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

PB stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $415,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $113,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

