Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

