Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Lifted by KeyCorp

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDR. Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

