Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Stifel Firstegy

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.82.

SES stock opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.64. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.73 and a 12-month high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.45%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

