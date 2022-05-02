Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,741,514 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.