Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $101.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $197.06. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $95.22 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

