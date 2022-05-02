Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SHOO stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $132,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

