Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SHOO stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

