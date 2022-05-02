Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.