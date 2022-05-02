Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.