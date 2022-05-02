Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 2.25. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

