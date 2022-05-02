Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Lowered by William Blair

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

TNET opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

