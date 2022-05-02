Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

NYSE WAB opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

