Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issued By William Blair

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $286.58 on Monday. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.45 and a 200-day moving average of $319.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

