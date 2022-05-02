Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issued By KeyCorp

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forward Air in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

