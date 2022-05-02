Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By KeyCorp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.40 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $552.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,758,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.