Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

CADE stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

